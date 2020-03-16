Five COVID-19 Cases Reported In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Quincy over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the city to five.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday also announced all elementary and secondary schools in Massachusetts would be closed until April 6 and banned onsite consumption at restaurants and gatherings of more than 25 people until that date as well.

Quincy Health Commissioner on Monday said four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city over the weekend. Those four individuals, all males in their 20s, are recovering at their homes.

The first case of COVID-19 in Quincy was confirmed on March 9, after a woman in her 40s tested positive the day prior. That woman is a Biogen employee, Jones said previously.

Jones said the four new cases reported over the weekend are also connected to the Biogen conference, though not to the first Quincy case.

“The first case is definitely not related to the second ones,” she said.

Mayor Thomas Koch on Sunday said announced all branches of the Thomas Crane Public Library would be closed as well as the Kennedy Center.

City offices remain open, Koch said, but residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative means of doing business rather than visiting City Hall. Residents can mail bill payments, pay online or drop checks off in a drop-box outside of City Hall. Late fees on excise bills due this week will be waived until April 1 to provide more time to mail payments.

All public facilities will continue to undergo aggressive environmental cleaning on a daily basis.

Koch has also cancelled all postponed all regulatory board meetings through at least March 30. City Council President Nina Liang on Saturday said the council’s meeting scheduled for March 23 would be cancelled as well.

Residents have been advised to take steps to stop the spread of the virus. They include avoiding large gatherings, frequent hand washing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, covering your face when you cough or sneeze, and staying home when you are sick. Anyone who is ill is asked to contact their primary care provider for instructions before going to a clinic, office or emergency room.

It is not recommended that people wear masks when they are in public. Masks can be useful in some settings, such as a clinic waiting room, to prevent someone who has a respiratory illness from spreading it to others. There is no hard evidence that wearing a mask protects the wearer outside of the healthcare setting.

More information can be found at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, cdc.gov/coronavirus or the state’s website, mass.gov.

Residents with questions can call the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services at 617-376-1500 or the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1272.