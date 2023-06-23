Two New Candidates Pull Papers For Quincy Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

Two Quincy residents on Friday took out nomination papers to run for office in this year’s municipal election, setting the stage for a potential City Council contest in Ward 6 and a preliminary election in the School Committee race.

Deborah Riley, a resident of Landgrane Street, took out papers to run for the Ward 6 seat on the City Council. The incumbent Ward 6 councillor, William Harris of Ashworth Road, had previously taken out papers to run for reelection and has returned his nomination papers with the requisite 50 certified signatures.

Vincent Ho Tran, a resident of East Elm Avenue, took out papers to run for a seat on the School Committee. He is the seventh person to do so, joining all three incumbents whose seats will be contested this year – Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace – as well as challengers Kathryn Campbell of Cranch Street, Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street and Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street.

Hubley and Perdios have both returned their nomination papers with the requisite 50 certified signatures.

Should seven or more residents qualify for the ballot in the School Committee race, a preliminary election would be held on Aug. 29. The top six candidates would advance to the final election on Nov. 7.

A total of 23 residents have taken out nomination papers to run for office in this year’s election.

They include three candidates for mayor: incumbent Thomas Koch of Newbury Avenue, James Maloney of East Squantum Street, and Anne Mahoney, an incumbent councillor at-large, of Ferriter Street. Koch has qualified for the ballot, returning the necessary 50 certified signatures.

A preliminary election would be held in the mayor’s race if three or more residents qualify for the ballot. It would likewise be held on Aug. 29.

Three residents have taken out papers to run for the three at-large seats on the City Council. They include incumbents Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road and Nina Liang of Grandview Avenue, as well as Scott Campbell of Rockland Street.

In addition to Harris, four of the city’s ward councillors have taken out nomination papers to run for reelection. They are Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road, Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico of Nicholl Street, Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road and Ward 4 Councillor James Devine of Cross Street.

In the Ward 2 race, Andronico is facing a potential challenge from Richard Ash of Mound Street. In the Ward 4 race, Devine is facing a potential challenge from Matthew Lyons of Centre Street.

The remaining incumbent ward councillor, Charles Phelan Jr. of Ward 5, has announced he will not be running for reelection in the fall. Two residents have pulled papers to run for that open seat, Richard Iacobucci of Adams Street and Daniel Minton, a resident of Sims Road and retired Quincy police lieutenant.

Among those candidates for City Council, Campbell, McCarthy, Devine and Minton have all returned nomination papers with the required 50 certified signatures.

Nomination papers have been available since May 2. The deadline to return them to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 11 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on July 25. The deadline for objections to or withdrawals of nomination papers is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.

Quincy’s mayor is elected to a four-year term, city councillors to two-year terms and school board members to staggered four-year terms, meaning three seats are on the ballot every two years.