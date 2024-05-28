Two Quincy Residents Killed In Methuen Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

Two Quincy residents were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on I-93 in Methuen.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred just around 2 a.m. on Monday in the southbound side of the interstate.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the wrong direction — it was headed northbound in the southbound lanes — police said. The RAV4, operated by a 53-year-old Quincy resident, struck a 2021 Toyota Camry head-on. After the head-on crash, the Camry came into contact with a third vehicle.

The driver of the Camry, a 21-year-old Quincy resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The driver of the RAV4 was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash had not been released by police as of early Tuesday afternoon.

All three lanes of Route 93 were closed for approximately three hours while the investigation and crash recovery was underway. The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Troopers on scene were assisted by Methuen PD, and Methuen Fire and EMS.