Two Stabbed In Quincy Point

By SCOTT JACKSON

Two people were stabbed Wednesday night in Quincy Point amid a dispute between two groups.

The Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 230 Washington St. around 9 p.m. for a reported disorder where there was a victim who had been stabbed. Officers learned that two groups of people who were known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute that led to a physical alteration, the department said in a statement Thursday morning.

While those officers were investigating they learned that a second stabbing victim was at a residence on Edwards Street. Officers responded to the residence and located the other stabbing victim and the location of the original altercation.

Both stabbing victims were treated by EMS and were taken to area hospitals for further treatment. Neither of the victims’ wounds appear life threatening, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, and the incident remains under investigation by Quincy police detectives.