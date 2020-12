By SCOTT JACKSON

Two individuals were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Quincy supermarket Thursday morning.

They were hit by the vehicle in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop store at 495 Southern Artery. A group of bystanders and several police officers helped unpin the victims from under the vehicle.

Quincy police on Twitter said one of the victims, a female, was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

Additional information was not available early Thursday afternoon.