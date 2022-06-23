UMass Marching Band To Headline Quincy Christmas Parade

The University of Massachusetts at Amherst Minuteman Marching Band has committed to headline the 69th annual City of Quincy Christmas parade, Mayor Thomas Koch announced Thursday (June 23).

Over 380 students are part of one of the most decorated college marching bands in the nation and will participate in the parade which will take place Sunday, Nov. 27.

Under the leadership of Director Timothy Todd Anderson, the Minuteman Marching Band has emerged as one of the nation’s outstanding band programs.

The band has performed for President Inaugural ceremonies, participated in the Macy’s Day Parade and the Rose Bowl Parade in recent years. The highly acclaimed band has also been the recipient of the most prestigious honor bestowed upon college bands, The Louis C. Sudler Trophy.

The band is noted for its award-winning drumline, large and powerful horn section and enthusiastic color guard that will certainly bring great entertainment to the parade spectators. Spectators from Quincy and beyond come by the thousand to watch the two-mile-long parade route down Hancock Street from Quincy Square to North Quincy High School.

“This is the largest and most decorated band to march in the long history of this parade,” Koch said. “We are pleased to welcome them to our city and share their musical skills with all our citizens. I am sure that they will bring great pride our many citizens who are alumni of UMass and look forward to the large crowds that a band of this caliber will attract to our already great tradition.”