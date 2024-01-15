Ursula Svizzero, 92

Ursula (DeRosa) Svizzero, of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her family on January 15, 2024. She was 92.

Ursula enjoyed working in her backyard in her rock garden. In her spare time as well, she enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, walks along Wollaston Beach and loved puttering at the Dollar Tree as well as Building 19. Ursula loved her family and her cousins as well and she will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Beloved wife of the late Henry S. Svizzero. Loving mother of Stephen Svizzero of West Newfield, Maine, Jean Svizzero of Brookline, and Nancy Gemmel and her husband, Paul, of Abington. Sister of the late Anthony DeRosa and his surviving wife, Elizabeth of Easton, and the late Genevieve White and her late husband, Thomas. Cherished Neena/Nina to Valerie Siteman, Daniel and Brandon Svizzero, and Katelyn and Marissa Gemmel.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday from 2 -5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.