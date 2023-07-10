Vandalla McDonald, 97

Vandalla McDonald of Quincy, Massachusetts passed away on June 9, 2023 at the age of 97.

She was the wife of Donald R. McDonald (deceased) of Quincy and was the loving mother of Wayne McDonald of Sarasota, Florida, Darryl McDonald, Gregory McDonald (deceased), Brian MacDonald of Quincy who lovingly took care of her, and Karen Zanolli and her husband Paul of Plympton. Dearest grandmother of Shauna Zanolli and her husband Austin Hardin, Lisa Foley and her husband Brian, and Jennifer Zanolli. The proud great-grandmother of Weston Foley.

Preceded in death by her parents James L. and Emma J. Overman, siblings James Overman, Emma Lee Grogan, Eunice Overman, Carlene Mchaeffey, J.L. Overman, Shirley Brandon, Pearl Taylor, and her dearest friend Jack Wallace. She is survived by her sister Beverly Reece.

Vandalla was born in Caraway, Arkansas where she grew up picking cotton on her parents and neighbors’ farms. She was lovingly nicknamed Cricket by her Uncle Carl and went by that name throughout her school years. She moved to Detroit at a young age and tried to get a job at a war plant when World War II started, but was deemed too young. Instead, she worked as a waitress, department store clerk, and at Ma Ball as a telephone operator. She met and married a soldier, Donald R. McDonald, and moved to Quincy where she became a lifelong resident and raised five children. She worked at many jobs including Raytheon and ultimately retired from Bradlees. She loved dancing, country music, and fashion which she instilled in her granddaughters with many fun filled shopping trips. She was a constant role model, always saying “tomorrow will be a better day.” Her family was her greatest joy and she was endlessly devoted to them. She will be sorely missed by family and all who knew and loved her dearly.

Her internment will be private.