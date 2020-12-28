Vanthulla Butka

Vanthulla (Stavre) Butka of Quincy, originally Albania, died Dec. 23.

Mrs. Butka was born in Korce, Albania and worked as a teacher there for 40 years. She moved to America with her family when she was 65 and loved and embraced the culture. She adored spending time with her family and enjoyed reading, watching the Celtics, and listening to country music.

Mrs. Butka was a loving, caring, and open minded woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Daughter of the late Loni and Kleopatra Stavre. Beloved wife of the late Efthim Butka. Loving mother of Kostandin Butka and is wife Nora of Quincy and Argjir Butka and his wife Merita of Quincy. Predeceased by seven siblings. Cherished grandmother of Kejsi, Ines, Efthim, and Jennifer. Loving aunt of Ermioni, Vasilika, Krisa, and Gjergji.

Burial Wednesday at noon in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.