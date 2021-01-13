Veola M. Randall, 93

Veola M. “Lola” (Mayo) Randall, age 93, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 8, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center.

Veola was born in Quincy, to the late Paul and Syria (Nesti) Mayo. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1945.

Lola was an active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. She served on the parish council, as chairperson of the St. John’s Bazaar and field days, and as a girls’ basketball coach. Lola also volunteered at the St. Anthony’s Festival. She was past president of the Women’s Club.

Lola was also involved in the Girls Scouts at St. John’s, serving as the chairperson of the Quincy Girl Scout Council and a leader of a Girl Scout troop. She was awarded the St. Anne’s medal, the highest national recognition for adults serving Catholic youth through the Girl Scouts.

Family, friends, and the priests of Saint Joseph’s Church will long remember her skills as a phenomenal cook and baker. She also enjoyed embroidery and travelling. Most of all, she was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Maurice A. Randall. Devoted mother of Maurice A. Randall II and his wife Kathy of Roslindale, Christina M. Randall of Quincy, Mark B. Randall and his wife Paula of Hanson, Stephen H. Randall and his wife Marybeth of Hanover, and Paula A. L’Heureux and her husband Robert of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Meagan, Timothy, Maureen, Caitlin, Darcy, Christopher, Matthew, and Jack. Cherished great grandmother of Hannah and Logan. Dear sister of the late Joseph Mayo. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy and interment took place at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Lola’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.