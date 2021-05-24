Victim Identified In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police have identified the victim killed in a fatal pedestrian crash early Saturday morning.

Quincy resident Robert Jansen, age 62, was killed after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Newport and Oakland avenues early Saturday, according to Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy Police Department.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics with Brewster Ambulance pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 21-year-old Quincy man, remained on scene and spoke with officers, Dougan said. A 20-year-old Quincy woman was riding as a passenger in the vehicle and likewise remained on scene.

Nearly 280 feet of skid marks were observed near the scene of the crash, police said.

Dougan said the crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon. Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to call the department at 617-479-1212.

Newport Avenue was closed to traffic following the crash but reopened around 7 a.m. Saturday.