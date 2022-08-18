Victim In Fatal Quincy Shooting Identified

By SCOTT JACKSON

Investigators have identified the man who was fatally shot at a Quincy apartment building early Thursday morning.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Quincy police identified the victim of the shooting as Jordan Wiggins, age 32. Wiggins was a resident of the apartment building at 5 Crown Dr., where the fatal shooting took place.

“The matter remains under active investigation by Quincy and Massachusetts State Police detectives. No additional release of information is anticipated this evening,” officials said in a statement just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“The Quincy Police and Norfolk District Attorney’s office extend our condolences to Mr. Wiggins’ family and loved ones.”

The Quincy Police Department was called to the area of 5 Crown Dr. around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, officials said in an earlier statement. The building is within the Elevation apartment complex at Crown Colony.

The officers who responded to the scene encountered the victim, Wiggins, with obvious gunshot wounds in the area of the stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences, the statement said. He was taken to an area hospital for emergency treatment but did not survive.

Quincy and State Police worked through the night probing the shooting and conducting interviews. State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to process the scene for any potential forensic evidence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner may conduct an autopsy of the victim as soon as Thursday.

Investigators said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to neighbors in the area.