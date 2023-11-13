Victoria F. Birkhimer, 92

Victoria F. (Ferrara) Birkhimer, age 92, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, November 10, 2023 at home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Victoria was born in Boston, to the late Rocco and Louise (Richardi) Ferrara. Raised and educated in Roxbury, she was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls, Class of 1949. She lived in Braintree for forty years, previously in Quincy.

Victoria had worked as a waitress at the former Valle’s Steak House in Braintree for many years but she was primarily a dedicated homemaker. She loved cooking and hosting all kinds of family gatherings. She also enjoyed going to the theatre in Boston.

Most of all, Victoria was totally devoted to her family, especially her three daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for forty-eight years of Donald R. Birkhimer, United States Navy, Retired.

Devoted mother of Pearl L. Fedrick of Quincy, Victoria M. Fedrick-Binder of Hingham, and Janet Ryan and her husband John of Quincy.

Cherished grandmother of Curtis J. Binder, John Michael Ryan and his wife Vanessa, and Julie V. Mckeon and her husband Michael. Great grandmother of Emma, Molly, and Mikey Mckeon.

Loving sister of the late Jerome A. Ferrara.

Dear aunt of Jerome “Jay” Ferrara, Jr. and his wife Francie of California. Much-loved great aunt of Julia, Carson, and Carter Ferrara.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday, November 16, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, 500 Canterbury Street, Boston.

