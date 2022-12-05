Victoria H. Kingsley, 68, of Quincy, passed away Dec. 4th, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Keith Kelly, her daughter Miranda Kelly and son-in-law Joe Dempsey (of Stuttgart, Germany), and her son Trevor Kelly. Sister of the late Pamela Campbell.

Victoria studied Economics and Government at Smith College but later realized she much preferred English, going on to be a Senior Lecturer in the subject at UMass-Boston for over 25 years. She previously taught at Eastern Nazarene College and the University of Rhode Island, as well as several summers at Shaanxi Normal University in China. Her enthusiasm for teaching was boundless, and she strongly valued her students and colleagues.

Victoria loved going to the beach, watching baseball and hockey, and reading; she particularly enjoyed browsing used bookstores and traveling outrageous distances for college hockey. Her favorite beaches were those in Wellfleet but Nantasket Beach had a special place in her heart.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the gathering for Victoria’s Funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6-8:30 p.m. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery, Boston.

A remembrance ceremony will be held next March.

Victoria requested that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Greater Boston Area Food Bank, www.gbfb.org.

For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.