Victoria Raagas, 77

Victoria Raagas, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was 77

She was born in the Philippines to Ines (Brillo) and Fabian Raagas. Victoria grew up in Tacloban City, Philippines and attended Divine Word University. She then moved to the US and made Chicago, IL her new home. Victoria resided there for 5 years before moving to Quincy, MA, where she would call home for the rest of her life. Victoria earned her master’s in accounting at Harvard University and was even offered a job there after earning her degree. She worked there as a CPA for 8 years.

As a devout catholic, Victoria’s faith was strong. Victoria was quiet and reserved but that never kept her from helping those she loved. She was selfless, caring and generous. Her love was unconditional, and she was her happiest when spending time with family. Victoria was an excellent cook and gained a lot of inspiration from watching the Food Network. When she wasn’t in the kitchen, she enjoyed time spent outside, tending to her garden.

Devoted mother to Edwin Baduya and his partner Karen of Taunton, Jennifer Brillo and her partner Gregory of Quincy, Reynaldo Baduya Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Quincy, and Archie Baduya and his wife Josephine of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Marisol Baduya, Archie Baduya Jr., Francisca Baduya, Marcus Baduya, Andrew Oliviere, Reyden Baduya, and Alexis Nelson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Ines and Fabian Raagas and her siblings, Manuel and Palma Raagas.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 20th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, June 21st, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.