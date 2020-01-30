Victory Point’s ‘Parade Of Puppies’ Kicks Off Sunday’s Celebration On Marina Bay Boardwalk

By KERRY BYRNE

Kick off the big-game festivities Sunday on the Boston waterfront with the Puppy Bowl at Victory Point in Marina Bay (332 Victory Rd., Quincy).

The Victory Point Puppy Bowl is a rally to support the “puppy mill bill,” an effort before the Massachusetts state legislature to find homes for our animal friends living in shelters. The Puppy Bowl will be highlighted by the first-ever Parade of Puppies on the Marina Bay boardwalk before the Big Game.

The Parade of Puppies will be a great Instagram opportunity for all Greater Boston animal lovers! The event will also raise funds and awareness for the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Guests are invited to bring their friends, family, kids or dates and, of course, their favorite pooch for a pre-game tailgate party on America’s biggest celebration day.

All friendly dogs and friendly humans are welcome. There will be dog treats for each puppy plus complimentary chips and guac and $1 wings for our human friends.

Guests are invited to stay for the game OR bring the tailgate party back home. Victory Point is offering in-house game-day-only items plus a special to-go Super Bowl menu:

40 Victory Point meatballs ($25)

24 wings of your choice ($35)

30 steak & cheese spring rolls ($40)

All three + French fries ($95)

Call Victory Point (617-481-1070) to put in your gameday order.

ALL donations at the Puppy Bowl will be donated to the Quincy Animal Shelter.

The Parade of Puppies will take place at 4 p.m. Guests are invited to dress their puppy in their favorite team colors or other festive gameday gear.