Vilma H. Trimper, 89

Vilma H. (Renken) Trimper, age 89, of Quincy, formerly of Sudbury, died, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Boston Medical Center.

Vilma was born in Somerville, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School. She had lived in Quincy for the past nineteen years, previously in Sudbury for thirty-five years.

Vilma was employed as a secretary for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Boston for fifteen years. She met her husband, Robert, while working there.

She was a longtime volunteer and supporter of The Home for Little Wanderers.

Most of all, Vilma was devoted to her family, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty years of the late Robert T. Trimper. Devoted mother of R. Christopher Trimper and his wife Maureen of Merrimack, N.H., and the late Jacqueline A. Trimper. Loving grandmother of Matthew R. Trimper, Andrew B. Trimper, and Sean C. Trimper. Dear sister of the late Clifford T. Renken, U.S.N., Ret. and his surviving wife Barbara. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Vilma’s memory may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.