Vincent A. Cristiani, Ed.D., 88

Vincent A. Cristiani, Ed.D., age 88, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Dr. Cristiani was born in Boston, to the late Michael and Angelina (Catino) Cristiani. Raised and educated in Boston, he was a graduate of Boston Technical High School, Class of 1949, and Boston Teachers College, Class of 1953. He procured his Doctorate at Boston University in 1960. He had lived in Quincy for over sixty years.

Dr. Cristiani served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

Dr. Cristiani began his distinguished career in education as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. He served as a visiting Professor at the University of New Hampshire, as the Director of the Registrar’s Office for Graduate and Undergraduate students at Boston University’s School of Education, as Professor of Psychology and Educational Psychology at Boston State College, and as Professor of Counseling Psychology at the University of Massachusetts at Boston (UMB) where he founded the School Psychology Program in 1982.

Under Dr. Cristiani’s leadership, the UMB School Psychology Program was one of the first in the nation to attain approval by the National Association of School Psychologists. At UMB, he served as the Graduate Program Director of the School Psychology Program, Associate Director/Dean of the Institute for Learning and Teaching (ILT) and College of Education, and as the ILT Administrative Coordinator of the Undergraduate and Graduate ILT Programs of Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Counselor Training, Special Education, Educational Administration, School Psychology, and Instructional Design.

Dr. Cristiani was the first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Massachusetts School Psychology Association. In 1996, Dr. Cristiani was bestowed the honor of Professor Emeritus. Throughout Dr. Cristiani’s career, he always worked directly with students and the community.

His devotion to the Secular Franciscan Order (Prefect), the St. John of God Hospital Fraternity, Franciscan Children’s and Rehabilitation Hospital (Kennedy Memorial Hospital), the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight, and was a member of the Fourth Degree, the Quincy Interfaith and Sheltering Coalition, the Dante Alighieri Society, and the Disabled American Veterans, underscored Dr. Cristiani’s faith and life of service.

Dr. Cristiani’s legacy lives on through his wife, children, grandchildren, and his many students.

Beloved husband for fifty-seven years of Jean T. (DiStasio) Cristiani. Devoted father of Angela Cristiani, Dr. Vincent A. Cristiani, Jr., and John Cristiani, Quincy Fire Department and his wife Tracy, all of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Vincent III, Sophia, Lana, Amanda, and Johnny.

The last of his siblings, Dr. Cristiani was predeceased by Joseph A. Cristiani, Sr. and his late wife Marjory, Nicholas M. Cristiani, Sr. and his late wife Loretta, Frank M. Cristiani and his late wife Virginia, and Sarah Cristiani. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy for family. Entombment, with military honors, will take place privately at Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Roslindale.

For those who wish, donations in Dr. Cristiani’s memory may be made to the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269.

The Cristiani family is forever grateful to Dr. William T. Lester at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

