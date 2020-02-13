Vincent C. Borman, Jr., 92

Vincent C. Borman, Jr., age 92, of Quincy passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, he lived in Quincy for most of his life and worked as a distribution manager for Raytheon. His first wife and the mother of his children was Joan (Carroll) Borman who passed away in 1999. After her death, Mr. Borman returned to Pittsburgh and remarried to Mary K. (Dornecker) Voltz. Before her death, he and Mary enjoyed traveling together and spending winters in FL.

Mr. Borman is survived by his beloved children, Kathryn MacDougall of Whitman and Russell Borman of Annapolis, MD; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Donald, Kerry, Vincent and Shannon; and his great granddaughter Ella Kathryn.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, February 14 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.