Vincent J. Nicosia, age 84, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Vincent was born in Quincy, to the late Vincenzo and Concettina (Purpura) Nicosia. He was raised and educated in Quincy.

He was a well-known baker in his family’s business, the former Sumner Bakery in Quincy Point. Vincent began his career at the age of ten and worked for forty-six years until the bakery closed in 1991. He then worked for six years for the Safety Insurance Company in Boston and retired in 1997.

Vincent proudly served in the Army National Guard during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He enjoyed working around his home and loved the ocean and Cape Cod. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty years of Concetta A. “Connie” (Salvaggi) Nicosia. Devoted father of Ann-Marie Kendall and her husband Jeffrey of Stoughton, Theresa Fantasia and her husband Michael of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Andrea Marshall and her fiancé Kevin Shunney, Michael S. Fantasia, Jr., Ari Kendall, Moriah Kendall and her fiancé Jason Sirotkin, and Rebekah Kendall. Cherished great grandfather of Nolan Michael Fantasia and Quinn Rose Shunney.

The last of three siblings, he was pre-deceased by Carmelo and Anthony Nicosia and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy on Monday, December 23, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

At the request of the family, visiting hours were omitted.

For those who wish, donations in Vincent’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.