Vincent J. Spataro, 72

Vincent James Spataro of Quincy passed away on March 11, 2022, at the age of 72.

Born in Aragona, Sicily, James was born and raised in Quincy. He has spent the last 32 years of his life living in Norwell. James was the part owner and operator of Spataro Plumbing and Heating in which he operated with his brother Salvatore. After his retirement from plumbing, he and his brother Sal founded and ran Pleasant Storage in Rockland.

Jim was the loving husband of Frances T. (Houghton) Spataro; the loving father of Sabrina Higgins of Norwell, and the late Angel Spataro; dear grandfather of Alicia Spataro, Patrick, Kaila and Teresa Higgins; devoted brother of Rosa Gallazzo and her late husband Charles of Quincy, Salvatore Spataro and his wife Kathleen of Norwell, Amedeo Spataro of Quincy, and the late Santina “Sandy” Magnoli and her husband Francis; Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours held on Thursday, March 17th from 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the Funeral Home at 9:00AM prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s name to St. Jude’s at stjude.org.