Vincent J. Villard

Vincent J. “Vinnie” Villard of Quincy passed away at his home on April 25, 2020.

The beloved husband of the late Irene Brenda (O’Brien) Villard, he was the loving father of the late Eleanor O’Brien Villard, and is survived by his daughter and best buddy, Brenda M. Villard of Quincy, sister Ann Connell of Neponset, sister-in-law Elpe Villard of CA and several nieces and nephews.

A WWII veteran, U.S. Navy, Vinnie was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of MA, and a long-time member of St. John/St. Joseph Parishes where he served as an usher. At St. John’s he was a 50+ year member of the Holy Name, having served as president, and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul. At St. Joseph’s he served as a Eucharistic minister and altar server at daily Mass. A member of the N. Quincy Knights of Columbus, he was also an avid sports fan, especially of his beloved Bruins and NY Giants.

Vinnie enjoyed numerous vacations to Hawaii, California, Las Vegas and Walt Disney World with his family. When asked where he came from, his answer was Dorchester, but he was a proud Quincy resident for 68 years where he enjoyed the city’s politics, working on many campaigns, and eating at his favorite place, McKay’s.

Due to current events, services will be private.

Donations in Vinnie’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.