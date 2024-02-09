Vincent M. DiMattio, 82

Vincent Michael DiMattio, 82, son of the late Nibley Ross DiMattio and Siponte (Eleanor) Manzello was born Feb. 4, 1941 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Vincent attended Quincy High School and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Massachusetts College of Art. He received his Masters degree (MFA) from Southern Illinois University. After teaching at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he moved to Monmouth University where he later became department chair and spent over 50 years as both a creator and professor of art. In 2013, an art gallery in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Hall was dedicated as the DiMattio Gallery. Vincent was awarded the honorary title Professor Emeritus of Art and Design from Monmouth University. “I’m the luckiest man to be able to come to this beautiful campus every day to work.” Vincent passed away on Jan. 17, 2024 after a courageous battle with kidney disease.

Vincent was a world traveler, sponsoring study abroad programs for his art students. Professor DiMattio was known for his open-door policy as well as his (somewhat unorthodox) teaching practices. A trusted mentor, he positively affected many of the aspiring artists he both challenged and motivated.

As an artist, Vincent has been widely exhibited and has been featured in multiple publications. He was remarkably prolific, driven by his curiosity and desire to push the boundaries of his art. He was inspired by the natural world around him as well as by human nature. Vincent found beauty and utility in cast-off objects and materials and created ways to give them new life.

Vincent was predeceased by his brothers Michael, Stephen, Harold, sister MaryAnn, and cherished son, Cole Stephen DiMattio. He is survived by his beloved wife Deborah, his daughter Shaana Niessen, son-in-law Kevin, granddaughter Claire, his daughter Olivia DiMattio and her fiancée Lourdes Canale, his daughter-in-law Laura and grandson Athan, his sister Phyllis Clark of Braintree, MA, his nephews Joseph and Michael, and many other nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. It will be awesome!