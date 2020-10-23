Vincent M. Flaherty, 75

Vincent Martin “Vinny” Flaherty, 75, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Born in Boston on Feb. 4, 1945, he was the son of the late Maurice C. and Helen G. (Sarsfield) Flaherty. Vinny attended local schools and graduated from South Boston High School. After graduation, Vinny enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge on March 16, 1970, Vinny returned to school and earned a master’s in public administration from Suffolk University.

Vinny had a rewarding career with the City of Quincy’s Police Department. He served with Quincy for 34 years and retired as a captain in 2005.

Vinny enjoyed his fifteen years of retirement. He was able to spend more quality time with his family and it gave him the opportunity to watch his grandchildren. In his spare time, Vinny enjoyed golfing at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, taking trips to Aruba, reading and sitting by the pool.

Vinny had a very charismatic and friendly demeanor. Many in the community referred to him as Uncle Vinny. He was always smiling, loved to be with people and was known for telling a good story. Vinny will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Vinny was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Olecki) Flaherty. The two married on August 19, 1967 at St. Margaret’s Church in Dorchester. Together they shared 53 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of David V. Flaherty, Esq. and his wife Holli of Rockland, Sgt. Daniel M. Flaherty, QPD and his wife Stephanie of Bridgewater and Sgt. Brian M. “Duke” Flaherty, QPD and his wife Christine of Rockland. Vinny was the loving grandfather of Matthew, Colin, Johnny, Lauren, Brendan, Charlie, Emma and Abby. He was the dear brother of Eileen Sheets and her husband Robert of Andover, Robert Flaherty and his wife Clare of Dorchester, Margaret Flaherty of Andover, William Flaherty and his wife Maryann of Quincy, Helene NiCotra and her husband Alfred of Georgetown, David Flaherty and his wife Teresa of Weymouth and the late Maurice Flaherty and his surviving wife Helen of Norwell. Vinny was the dear brother-in-law of Patricia R. Crosby of Braintree. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Vinny’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vincent may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.

Please visit keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.