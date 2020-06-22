Vincenza L. Federico, 89

Vincenza L. “Franny” (Tortorici) Federico, of Quincy and formerly of Boston’s North End, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was 89.

Born in Boston on September 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elisa (Greco) Tortorici and attended local schools. Franny graduated from The Girl’s High School in Boston with the Class of 1948. After high school, Franny went right to work. She had many jobs throughout her career working at Mass General and different insurance companies, her last job was at BFDS working as a receptionist. She enjoyed her work and all the relationships she built throughout the years. Franny retired in 1991 and looked forward to spending quality time with her family, doing the things she loved.

In her spare time, Franny always kept active with her hobbies, she enjoyed taking long walks, reading poetry and social gatherings. When she was home, Franny enjoyed cooking, listening to Willy Nelson, John Denver and reading stories of people’s lives. She also liked to travel and meet her sisters every Wednesday for lunch in Boston’s North End.

Family was the most important part of Franny’s life. She had two careers, the first was a full-time homemaker, while the second being a full-time receptionist. Family was the most important part of Franny’s life.

Franny was a very neat and organized person. Though she was private, Franny loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Franny was the beloved wife of Peter W. Federico. The two married on October 11, 1959 in Sacred Heart Church of Boston’s North End. Together the two shared 60 years of loving marriage. Franny was the devoted mother of Christina Jones and her husband James of Quincy and the loving grandmother of Daniel Jones of Brighton, Peter Jones of Cambridge and Richard Jones of Newton. She was the dear sister of the late Sal Tortorici and his wife Grace of Boston, the late Gus Tortorici and his wife Barbara of Quincy, Mary DeSimone and her husband John (late) of Charlestown, the late Frank Tortorici and his wife Virginia (late) of Boston, the late Margie Luongo and her husband Silvio (late) of Boston, the late Jackie Tortorici and his wife Florence of Gig Harbor, WA, Mario Tortorici and his wife Roberta of Peabody, Lucy Busa and her husband Tony of Needham, Gloria Petruzziello of Brookline, Dottie Paolo and her husband Armando (late) of Arlington, Vicky Maurici and her husband Angelo of Westwood. Franny is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Ann’s Church, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:30 AM, followed by private interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Franny’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.