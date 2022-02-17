Vincenza S. ‘Vancy’ Curto, 96

Vincenza S. “Vancy” (Battaglia) Curto, age 96, of Braintree, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Vancy was born in Boston, to the late Louis and Grace (Delmonico) Battaglia. She attended the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston and later married her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Americo A. “Rex” Curto.

Vancy was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was a talented and creative seamstress; this skill not only became a profession but also delighted her grandchildren with elaborate show-stopping costumes for Halloween, school plays, and other occasions. For many years, Vancy and her husband hosted Sunday dinners and holiday celebrations. Family members and friends will remember these gatherings for Vancy’s delicious meals, lively conversations, and laughter. Her gentle manner, sweet nature, and optimistic outlook on life will be greatly missed by those close to her.

Vancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rex Curto, and her sister, Eva Iacovello. She is survived by her sisters, Christine Cingari and Anna Manzi; her children, Diane Comoletti and her husband Steven, Paul Curto and his wife Kathy, Patty Netto and her husband Manny; her grandchildren, Laura Comoletti, Adrienne Comoletti, Michelle Netto, Nicole Ventre, Erik Curto, Philip Curto, James Curto, Max Curto, Peter Curto, and Ramond Curto; her great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Thomas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

