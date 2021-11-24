Virginia A. Dodd, 81

Virginia A. (MacArthur) Dodd, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021 after a long illness.

Born in Quincy on July 28, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Harold F. and Helen V. (Howe) MacArthur. She attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1958. Virginia worked for State Street for many years. She enjoyed her job and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, watching the Patriots and was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed spending time with family, her grandchildren and their birthdays were always her favorite. Virginia was generous, selfless and enjoyed spoiling everyone she loved. Her life lessons and kindness are part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Virginia was the beloved wife of James J. Dodd of Quincy. Together they shared 60 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of James J. Dodd, Jr. and his wife Jean of Quincy, Steven M. Dodd and his wife Patricia of Braintree, Daniel S.P. Dodd and his wife Karen of Hingham, Susan M. Tabak and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, and Andrew P. Dodd of Quincy. Virginia was the loving and proud grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of three. She is also survived by many loving family members, nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 29, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 12 PM.

Services conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.