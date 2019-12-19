Virginia Arlington, 100

Virginia (Sellers) Arlington, age 100, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Virginia was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Virgil A. and Katie (Singer) Sellers. She had lived in Quincy for over sixty years and previously in Alice, Texas for twenty years.

She was a homemaker but had also worked in the health care industry in various capacities, including as a cook in local nursing facilities and as a nurse’s aide at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy.

During World War II, Virginia proudly worked for the Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach, Calif. helping to build B-17 Flying Fortress bombers.

Active in community affairs, Virginia was a longtime volunteer at Father’s Bill’s Place in Quincy and had helped organize Meals on Wheels at O’Brien Towers in Quincy as well as many other senior activities.

Most of all, Virginia was dedicated to her family, especially to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Devoted mother of Frances K. Groom and her late husband Kenneth of Cross Junction, VA, Frank Arlington and his wife Patricia of Quincy, Patricia A. Provan and her husband Bruce of Weymouth, Thomas Arlington and his wife Sandy of San Diego, Calif. Linda L. Logan of Imperial Beach, Calif., George H. Arlington, Jr. of Quincy and Margaret Taylor of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Doreen Groom, Virginia Arlington, Betty-Jo Arlington, Darlene Perry, Frank Winslow, Bruce Provan, Jr., Doris Arlington, Tommy Arlington, Lee Johansson, Geraldo Logan, Kerri Thomas, Nick Arlington, the late John Groom and the late Phillip Gomes. Virginia is survived by many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and the Taylor family.

She was the last of eight siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, private graveside services will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Virginia’s memory may be made to a veteran’s organization of your choice.

