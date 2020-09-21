Virginia E. Lewis

Virginia E. (Hunt) Lewis of Quincy passed away September 18, 2020.

Virginia adored her family and was a dedicated caretaker to her son Peter. She enjoyed seeing her granddaughters’ accomplishments, most recently Melissa’s wedding to Patrick.

She graduated from Our Lady of the Elms College in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and was still an active alumni, attending the reunions and events when she was able. Virginia worked for Hamilton Standard, a subsidiary of Pratt & Whitney, in Connecticut as a mathematician and then as an aeronautical engineer helping to design propellers.

She was an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Quincy and enjoyed crocheting, sudoku to keep her mind sharp, and took pride in maintaining her property. Virginia was a true giver, always putting others before herself, and will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

Daughter of the late Nicholas and Thelma Hunt. Beloved wife of 61 years to Chesley Lewis of Quincy. Devoted mother of John Lewis and his wife Philomena and Peter Lewis, all of Quincy. Loving sister of Mary Keenan and her late husband M. James of Wethersfield, CT. Cherished grandmother of Melissa Kelly and her husband Patrick and Carolyn Lewis and her fiancé Stephen Delorey, all of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be made to WORK Inc., Attn: Susan Buckley, 25 Beach St., Dorchester, MA 02122.

Please see keohane.com for online condolences.