Virginia G. Clark, 82

Virginia G. (O’Connor) “Ginny” Clark, 82, of Quincy, died March 5, 2023. The beloved wife of 62 years to Charles E. Clark of Quincy. Devoted mother of Michael J. Clark of Dorchester, Theresa M. Willett of Danbury, CT, Richard W. Clark of Attleboro, Kelly-Ann Van Dine and her husband William of Plymouth and Pedro Marcarno and his wife Yesenia of Walpole. Sister of Edward O’Connor of South Carolina. Ginny is also survived by her grandchildren James, Jeanne, William III, Bailey, Caroline, Daniella, Oscar, Adriana and her great grandson Killian.

Ginny had an amazing wit and strength about her. She cared for and helped others, was an animal lover and avid reader. She enjoyed word searches and loved to crochet. Ginny worked at St. Thomas Rectory in Jamaica Palin as well as doing house keeping for several local families. She lived in Roslindale before settling in Quincy. She will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on March 9 – Thursday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:45 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 11:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ginny may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.