Virginia ‘Ginny’ Moore, 91

Virginia “Ginny” (Damore) Moore, 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022.

The beloved wife of the late William F. Moore, Jr. and loving mother of Michael Moore and his wife Susan of Austin, TX, Marcia Richards and her husband Mark of Plympton, MA and Marilyn Stack of Braintree MA. Ginny is pre-deceased by her two brothers; the late Michael A. and Eugene A. Damore. Cherished “Noni” to Ryan Moore, Mark Richards, Patrick Moore, Caroline Stack, Melissa Vilagie, Christopher Stack, Tracy McNeal, Michael Stack, Mary Moore and the late Michele Richards. She also leaves behind 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Ginny was a proud graduate of Girls High School Class of 1951. She chose a career as a Traffic Supervisor for the Quincy Police Department. She was perfect for this profession given her compassion for people and protective skills as a mother! She is fondly remembered by several generations of school children that she protected over many years.

Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, a CCD teacher and was the proud. recipient of the prestigious Bishop Cheverus Award. Ginny also worked at the Quincy Senior Center, where she taught ceramics. The fabric of her life was always her family, which was truly important to her. She cherished her family and they feel fortunate and blessed for the love she brought into their lives.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. Donations in memory of Ginny may be made to the Quincy Catholic Academy Scholarship Fund, 370 Hancock St., North Quincy, MA 02171