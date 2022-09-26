Virginia Jackson, 85

Virginia (Murray) Jackson “Ginger” passed away peacefully at 85 years of age.

The wife of the Late Davenport Jackson “Laddie”. Loving Mother of Catherine Nazzaro and her husband Thomas and Mark Jackson and his wife Mary Ellen. Sister of Robert Murray of SC, the late Gail Joyce of Plymouth and Kathleen Abalos and her late husband Mike Abalos. Cherished Grandmother of Daniel, Adam and Patrick. Ginger worked for the Quincy Police department as a beloved traffic supervisor at Montclair school for over 30 years. Ginger also worked at the YMCA where she met many of her dear friends. In past years Ginger loved painting, loved hiking, bird watching took many trips to Mount Washington with her late husband Laddie. Ginger also had many wonderful friends through her life and a lot of love for animals. Ginger courageously dealt with blindness for the last 12 years of her life.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service for Ginger 10:00 AM Saturday October 1, 2022 in the United First Parish Church, 1306 Hancock St, Quincy, MA. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in Ginger’s name to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R E Squantum St, Quincy, MA 02171 or the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458.

For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.