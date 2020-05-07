Virginia L. Capilli, 90, of Quincy, died peacefully April 30.

Ms. Capilli was a lifelong resident of Quincy.

The beloved daughter of the late Domenic and Maria (D’Agostino) Capilli. Sister of Josephine Galasti of Framingham, formerly of Brookline, and the late Gaetano (Guy) Capilli and Maria (Mary) Marchetti. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ms. Capilli worked as an executive secretary at O. G. Kelly Co. in Dorchester for many years and for the Dept. of the Navy, Employee Personnel Office which included services for employees of the USS Constitution, the former Weymouth Air Station until her retirement.

In her free time she enjoyed painting, gardening and family gatherings. In her earlier years she loved to travel with her parents, especially to Italy. They were all very proud of their Italian heritage. She will be remembered as a generous and kind woman, who enjoyed spending time with her extended family. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

In consideration of current events and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, Ms. Capilli’s services are private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.