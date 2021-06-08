Virginia M. Connerty, 69

Virginia Mary “Gini” (Welch) Connerty, of Raynham, formerly of North Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She was 69.

Gini was the beloved wife of the late John “Jay” Connerty, who died in 2010. The two married on June 12, 1976 at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Together they shared 34 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Christopher J. Connerty and his wife Nora, Meaghan V. Finnegan and her husband Patrick and Erin C. Krajci and her husband Patrick. Gini was the proud “Nana” of Grace, Chapman, Claire and Mary Kate Connerty, Maeve Finnegan and Claire and Caroline Krajci. She was the dear sister of Joan Sacchetti and her late husband Richard, Elaine Buonvicino and her husband Richard, Robert Welch, Marie Stewart and her husband Paul and the late William Welch. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and close friends.

Born in Boston on Sept. 25, 1951, Gini was the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Dauphinee) Welch. Gini attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1969. Following high school, she earned her degree in nursing from Quincy College. Gini worked as a registered nurse with South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, retiring in 2013 after passionately serving the South Shore community for 35 years.

Gini dedicated her life to her family. Her fondest memories were spent with them, whether traveling to Ireland or Nantucket, sailing “Sweet Virginia,” or spending holidays at Jennings Drive. In recent years, Gini was at her happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren whom she adored. She was an avid Boston sports fan, and especially loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins with her family.

Gini was a kind, loving and selfless person. She went out of her way to make others feel loved, one of the many reasons people were drawn to her. Although she will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched, she is now happily reunited in Heaven with her “Jay Jay.”

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Gini’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10 AM at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Guests are invited to go directly to church.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Gini’s name to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118.