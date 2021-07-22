Virginia M. Crismond, 94

Virginia M. “Ginny” (Cooney) Crismond, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Dwyer Home in Weymouth.

Born in Quincy, to the late George F. and Elizabeth F. (Osborne) Cooney, she was raised and educated there. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and the former Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing.

She was a registered nurse for several years and later became a well-known Quincy realtor. She was co-owner of the former Lyons Real Estate Company in Quincy for many years. Ginny was proud to have served as president of the South Shore Board of Realtors.

Ginny had a special love for children, animals, and cooking. She also had a vibrant personality and was devoted to her family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late Louis A. Crismond, M.D. Devoted mother of Michael J. Crismond and his wife Jennifer of Centerville.

Loving grandmother of Amy R. Crismond of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., David M. Crismond of Watertown, and Matthew L. Crismond of Menlo Park, Calif.

Special mother of Pamela B. Baker and her husband William and their children, Amy F. Baker of Quincy, John Michael Baker of Kansas City, Mo., Tama L. Baker of Cohasset, Jillian R. Baker of Quincy, and the late William J. Baker and his wife Anne of Weymouth and their sons, Joseph W. Baker and Matthew R. Baker.

Ginny was one of six siblings and is survived by Maureen Berggren of Quincy, and was predeceased by Joan E. Dauphinee, Roberta Hickes, Barbara Boedeker, and Richard Cooney. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Virginia’s memory may be made to the Dwyer Home, 25 Stonehaven Drive, Weymouth, MA 02190.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.