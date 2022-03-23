Virginia M. Siteman, 81

Virginia M. “Ginny” (Barry) Siteman, age 81, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Alliance HealthCare Center at Braintree, in the comfort of her loving family.

Virginia was born in Boston, to the late Henry J. and Mary Clare T. (Higgins) Barry. Raised and educated in Boston, she also attended Northeastern University.

She had been employed in the retail industry as a customer associate for many years and had last worked at the former CVS on Independence Avenue, Quincy.

She was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy.

Ginny enjoyed her time and friendships at the 1000 Southern Artery, Quincy senior facility, where she was involved with ceramics and taking trips with her friends. She was also fond of writing.

Most of all, Ginny was dedicated to her family.

Beloved wife of the late John D. Siteman.

Devoted mother of Rebecca Siteman-Chu and her husband William of Medford, Michael Siteman of Easton, Stephanie Siteman of NC, Jennifer Mood and her husband Robert of Easton.

Loving grandmother of Matthew, Jaxon, Felicity and the late Chloe.

Dear sister of the late Edmund T. Barry.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment were private.

For those who wish, donations in Ginny’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.