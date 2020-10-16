Virginia Mahoney, 99

Virginia (Smith) Mahoney, 99, of Quincy, died October 14, 2020.

The beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Mahoney. Loving mother of Gail Walbridge and her husband Joe of Hanson, Elizabeth Alongi and her husband Charles of Braintree , Michael Mahoney and his wife Toni-Marie of Quincy and the late Joan Clark and Daniel J. Mahoney. Mother in Law of Marilyn Mahoney of Hanover. Virginia is the cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Virginia graduated from Stoneham High School Class of 1939. During W.W.II she volunteered at Quincy Hospital. Virginia worked for the Quincy School Department for many years. She was a talented artist and truly enjoyed oil painting. A longtime member of the Hi-Lo Bridge Club, playing for more than 60 years, well into her 90s. She was a member of the Quincy Art Association. Virginia was a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have had her in their lives.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 8:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

The Mahoney family would like to thank her longtime care giver from PACE, Tara and the compassionate staff at John Adams Health Care Center, for all the love and support they gave to Virginia. Thank you all for the kindness you extended to our Mother.

