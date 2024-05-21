Virginia Yee, 76

Virginia (Kwong) Yee, of Quincy, formerly of Toronto, Canada, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Boston died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Boston Medical Center. She was 76.

Virginia was born on August 3, 1947, in Canton, China. She was the daughter of the late Kwong, Gwok Mei and Jyu, Ngan Oi. She was raised in Canton, China and Hong Kong.

Virginia was a woman with limitless love, laughter, and warmth.

Her culinary talents were a testament to her heart’s warmth, as she poured love into every dish she prepared. One of her favorite ways to share her love through food was by hosting annual Lunar New Year dinners for family and friends alike. She also enjoyed trying to teach her family and friends how to make her delicious dishes, even though most of the time those attempts never ended up resembling her dishes to which she would just smile and laugh.

Virginia’s late brother taught her how to be an excellent seamstress. Her needlework reflected her meticulous attention to detail and her passion for creating beauty in all things. She made an assortment of dresses and clothes for everyone, including her own wedding gown.

Virginia was a woman of faith. She embodied the essence of devotion and was an active member of her church. As she was known to do throughout her entire life, she did whatever was needed for the church whether it was helping with Sunday school or with workshops for children. She was always there to lend a hand. She even shared her beautiful voice as a cherished member of the choir.

Above all, Virginia’s love for her family and grandchildren was limitless. They were the light of her life, and her unwavering devotion to them knew no bounds. Her family was her pride and joy; and her home was their home. Virginia sponsored her sister’s family to immigrate to the United States. She would later sponsor her younger brother’s family. From there, she would also sponsor her expectant niece and help raise her grandnephew. That was just on this side of the Atlantic as there were numerous other family events she did with relatives in Hong Kong. When her grandchildren were born, her love for family grew even larger as she was able to care for them and spoil them with ice cream.

Virginia’s gentle spirit and kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and joy that will continue through all the lives she touched.

Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Rocky Yee. She was the devoted mother of Eugene Sweeney and his spouse Paul of California, and Michael Yee and his spouse Karen of Norwell. Virginia was the loving grandmother of Briana and Bridget Yee, both of Norwell, the late Braden Yee of Norwell who died in 2008. She was the dear sister of the late Kwong, Pui Leoi, Kwong, Pui Hoeng of Hong Kong, the late Kwong, Pui Ngaa, and Kwong, Pui Kee of Boston. Virginia is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, June 9, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Virginia’s name to the American Stroke Association by visiting: www.stroke.org.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.