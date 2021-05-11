Virtual Building With Humanity May 20

The public is invited to attend Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston’s virtual event, Building With Humanity, on Thursday, May 20 from 4:30-5 p.m.

The 30-minute program will feature special guest speakers such as Habitat families, elected officials, and Habitat Greater Boston leadership. The group will be discussing how they build safe and sustainable housing for hardworking Boston families with dreams of one day owning their own home.

Admission is free. Please feel free to extend this invite to family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors who would like to learn about Habitat Greater Boston.

To learn more about our event and to register, visit https://buildingwithhumanity.habitatboston.org/2021/1088283