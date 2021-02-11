Vivian E. MacLeod, 90

Vivian E. (Olson) MacLeod, age 90, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, February 7, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Vivian was born in Quincy, to the late Albert and Dorothy (Prouty) Olson. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1947.

She worked as a bookkeeper for the former Howard Johnson Company and later as a telephone operator at the Braintree Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Vivian belonged to the South Shore Vikings Association of Braintree for over fifty years. She served as a board member as well as the function coordinator and cherished her memories and friendships at the club. Vivian proudly and happily volunteered for countless events, such as the Christmas bazaars, or by serving on various committees.

Vivian loved football and was a big supporter of Tom Brady. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Beloved wife of the late John D. “Tundie” MacLeod. Former husband of the late Leo Hellestead. Devoted mother of the late Lisa E. DeCristofaro and her surviving husband David of Pawtucket, R.I. Loving grandmother of Damara A. DeCristofaro and her fiancé John Songer of Pawtucket, R.I., Danette E. Welch and her husband Chris of Buzzards Bay. Loving great-grandmother of Cooper Songer. Dear sister of Phyllis D. Kivi of Walpole and her late husband William. Aunt of Kristen K. McCordick of Westboro and Kara L. Avelar of Walpole.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Vivian’s memory may be made to Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc., 1509 Hancock Street, Third Floor, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.