Vivian J. Kesaris, 80

Vivian J. (Cosindas) Kesaris, age 80, a longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, September 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Vivian was born in Quincy, to the late John C. and Carmella M. “Millie” (Lange) Cosindas. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1959. She lived in Braintree for the past forty-four years.

She was employed as a receptionist with Burgin Platner Hurley in Quincy for over twenty years.

Most of all, Vivian was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She enjoyed cooking and especially loved her cherished grandchildren and great-grandsons, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-two years of Evange A. “Angelo” Kesaris, who recently died on July 31, 2022.

Devoted mother of Anastasia “Stacey” (Kesaris) Mazeiko and her husband Alfred of Raynham, John Kesaris and his wife Brenda of Pembroke, and Greg Kesaris of Braintree and his fiancée Nicole Alfieri of Pembroke.

Loving grandmother of Alexandra Burrows and her husband Stephen, Angelo John “AJ” Kesaris, and twins Madison and Katlyn Kesaris. Great-grandmother of Isaac and Nathan Burrows.

Dear sister of Sandra M. Moniz and her husband Joe of Mattapoisett, and the late Janet M. Rowbottom and her surviving husband Stephen of Plymouth.

Dear sister-in-law of Vasilios “William” Kesaris and his wife Mary of Quincy, twins, Theodore Kesaris and Christos Kesaris both of Quincy. She was predeceased by Spyridon “Peter” Kesaris and his surviving wife Zoi of Quincy, George Kesaris and his surviving wife Ourania of Braintree, and the late Andria A. Saxonis and her late husband Peter.

Vivian is also survived by many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, September 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, on Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian’s memory may be made to Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, MA 02184 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

