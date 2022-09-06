Voters Head To Polls In Primary Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

Massachusetts voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s primary election, which features contested races on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m.

In Quincy, 2 percent of the city’s registered voters had gone to the polls as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Assistant City Clerk Joseph Newton. The morning’s wet weather may have kept some residents from venturing to their polling places, he added

The 2 percent figure does not include those who cast their ballots in the weeks leading up to the primary, taking advantage of the option to vote early by mail or in person, Newton noted. Including those voters, turnout is closer to 10 percent.

The city mailed out 7,883 ballots to residents who requested one ahead of the primary election, City Clerk Nicole Crispo said on Friday. Voters who have not yet returned their mail-in ballot should return it to the City Hall, located at 1305 Hancock St., where a drop box is available.

For the primary, ballots must be received by election officials no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in order to be counted. Ballots received after the deadline, even if postmarked on or before Sept. 6, will not be counted.

Crispo has been predicting a turnout of 25 percent in Quincy for the state primary. That estimate is based on the number of mail-in ballots requested as well as the ability to cast ballots early by mail and in-person. The turnout in the September 2018 state primary election – for which neither of those early voting options was available – was 19.91 percent in Quincy.

The top vote getters in the primary election will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Headlining this year’s contests in Massachusetts is the race for the open governor’s seat. Incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is not seeking reelection after two terms in office and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is neither seeking reelection nor running for governor.

In the Democratic primary, Maura Healey of Boston, currently the state’s attorney general, is unopposed. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz’s name also appears on the ballot but she has withdrawn from the primary.

The Republican primary features a two-way race for the nomination. The contest is between Geoff Diehl of Whitman, a former state representative, and Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty.

There are also competitive primaries in the race for lieutenant governor.

Running on the Democratic side are three candidates: Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll; state Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton; and state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow.

Two candidates are facing off in the GOP primary, Leah Allen of Danvers and Kate Campanale of Spencer. Both are former state representatives.

In the race to replace Healey as attorney general, two candidates are running in the Democratic primary, Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councillor, and attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan of Brookline. (The third person on the ballot, Quentin Palfrey, has withdrawn from the race.)

The winner of that primary will face attorney James McMahon of Bourne in November. He is unopposed in the Republican primary.

The Democratic primary features a contested race for secretary of state. Incumbent William Galvin of Boston is seeking reelection and is opposed in the primary by Tanisha Sullivan, also of Boston, who is the president of the Boston branch of the NAACP.

The winner will face Rayla Campbell of Whitman in November. She is unopposed in the Republican primary.

The Democratic primary has a two-person race for the open state auditor position as well. That contest pits Christopher Dempsey, a Brookline town meeting member, against state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen.

The winner in that primary will face off against Anthony Amore of Winchester in November. Amore, the director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, is unopposed in the GOP primary.

The state’s remaining constitutional officer, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, a Brookline Democrat, in unopposed in the primary and will not have a Republican opponent in November.

This fall’s election in Massachusetts also features races for seats in the US House of Representatives, but not the US Senate.

In the Eighth Congressional District, which includes Quincy, Rep. Stephen Lynch of Boston is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Two candidates are running in the Republican primary for the same seat: Robert Burke of Milton and Hamilton Soares Rodrigues of Canton.

Seats in the state legislature on Beacon Hill are also up for grabs this year.

Incumbent Sen. John Keenan of the Norfolk-Plymouth District, which includes all of Quincy, is unopposed in the Democratic primary. In the Republican primary, Gary Innes of Hanover is likewise running unopposed.

One of Quincy’s three state representatives, all Democrats, is facing a challenger in the primary. The primary in the First Norfolk District pits incumbent Rep. Bruce Ayers against Casey Dooley; both are Quincy residents. No Republican is running in that district.

Rep. Tackey Chan of the Second Norfolk District and Rep. Ronald Mariano of the Third Norfolk District are both unopposed in their respective primaries. Chan will face a Republican challenger – Sharon Cintolo of Quincy – in November while Mariano, the speaker of the House, does not have a GOP opponent.

The Democratic primary also includes a contest for Norfolk County commissioner between incumbent Peter Collins of Milton and Paul Yorkis of Medway, a former member of the town’s planning board.

The November election will also include a race for the Fourth District Governor’s Council seat between incumbent Democrat Christopher Iannella Jr. and Republican Helene “Teddy” MacNeal, both Boston residents.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott, both Quincy Democrats, are also on this year’s ballot. Both are unopposed in the primary and neither will have a Republican opponent in November.