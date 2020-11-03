Voting Underway Until 8 PM In Massachusetts

By SCOTT JACKSON

Voters in Quincy and throughout Massachusetts have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots in the presidential election.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo said 21.2 percent of Quincy’s 63,787 voters had cast their ballots in-person as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. Overall turnout is closing in on 70 percent, she said, after accounting for mail-in ballots and ballots cast during the in-person early voting period in October.

Crispo had predicted a 75 percent turnout in the election, meaning roughly 47,840 residents could cast ballots by the time polls close. That would be highest number of total votes in Quincy’s history, eclipsing the 45,985 cast in 1960.

There are a number of precautions in place to protect the safety of voters and election workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks or other face coverings are required, social distancing will be enforced, and residents have been advised to bring their own blue or black pen to mark their ballots if they wish and can also use a book or clipboard if they do not want to use a voting booth. Voters are also asked to keep their ballot dry and free from hand sanitizer, which can cause issues with the tabulators used to count ballots.

Residents who are sick or have been exposed to the virus should not go to the polls and can contact the city’s election department at 617-376-1144 for at-home voting options.

Residents who received a mail-in ballot but have yet to return it have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to do so. Ballots can be brought to City Hall, 1305 Hancock St., and placed in a drop-off box outside the building or hand delivered to the clerk’s office on the second floor of the glass annex building.

Mail-in ballot returned via the postal service will be still be counted if they are received after Tuesday, provided they were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive at City Hall by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Crispo anticipates preliminary election results will be available at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Final results, including mail-in ballots received later this week, will be available on Monday, Nov. 9.

Quincy voters will cast ballots in up to seven contested races.

Topping the ballot is the race for president and vice president. The race features four candidates: incumbent Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence; Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen; and Green-Rainbow candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker.

In the race for the U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Edward Markey of Malden faces a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor of Dover. Markey was first elected to the Senate in a 2013 special election and won a full six-year term in 2014.

In the eighth congressional district, which includes all of Quincy, incumbent Democrat Stephen Lynch of South Boston faces a challenge from independent candidate Jonathan Lott of Stoughton. Lynch has served on Capitol Hill since winning a 2001 special election.

Two incumbent members of the state legislature who represent Quincy, both Democrats, are facing challenges this year.

Sen. John Keenan, a Hobomack Road resident, is facing a challenge from independent candidate Alexander Mendez of Shore Avenue to represent the Norfolk and Plymouth District. The district includes all of Quincy, Abington, Holbrook and Rockland as well as part of Braintree. Keenan is seeking his sixth two-year term in office. Mendez is challenging Keenan for the third straight election.

Rep. Ronald Mariano of Falls Boulevard will face Republican Stephen Tougas of Gilbert Street in the race to represent the Third Norfolk District in a rematch from 2018. The district includes all of Ward 2 in Quincy as well as Ward 4, precinct 5, and extends south to parts of Weymouth and Holbrook. Mariano was first elected to Beacon Hill in a 1991 special election and is the House majority leader.

The three other representatives who represent parts of Quincy – Bruce Ayers, Tackey Chan and Daniel Hunt, all Democrats – are unopposed. Ayers has served on Beacon Hill since 1999, Chan since 2011 and Hunt since 2014.

There are also a pair of contested Norfolk County races on the ballot in Quincy.

The race for sheriff pits incumbent Republican Jerry McDermott of Westwood against Quincy Democrat Patrick McDermott, presently the county’s register of probate. The winner of the special election will serve for two years and be eligible to run for a full six-year term in 2022. Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Jerry McDermott to the sheriff’s seat in December 2018 after the resignation of Michael Bellotti.

Three candidates are in the running for two seats on the county commission. They are incumbent Joseph Shea, a Quincy Democrat; Canton Town Moderator Richard Staiti, a Democrat; and Heather Hamilton, a Brookline selectwoman running as an independent.

Two Democrats are unopposed in their bid for county seats: Colleen Brierley of Norwood, who is running for register of probate, and Bellotti, the former sheriff from Quincy who is running for treasurer.

Democrat Christopher Iannella Jr. is running unopposed in his re-election bid for a seat on the Governor’s Council.

Residents can also vote on two ballot questions this year.

A yes vote on Question 1 would provide motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities with expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data related to their vehicles’ maintenance and repair. A no vote would make no change in the law governing access to vehicles’ wirelessly transmitted mechanical data.

A yes vote on Question 2 would create a system of ranked-choice voting in which voters would have the option to rank candidates in order of preference and votes would be counted in rounds, eliminating candidates with the lowest votes until one candidate has received a majority. A no vote would make no change in the laws governing voting and how votes are counted.