Wai Hung Chan, 85

Wai Hung Chan of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2023 at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family.

Wai Hung was born on Sept. 15, 1937 in Xiudun village in Taishan, Guangdong, China. He immigrated to the United States from China in 1972 and has been a lifelong resident of Massachusetts. He worked hard as a Chinese restaurant chef to support his family. He had a kind soul and always put others before himself. He had a deep love for animals. He enjoyed spending his free time following current events, watching sports and Chinese opera, and drinking coffee with his brother and friends.

Wai Hung was preceded in death by his father, Lian De Chen, and mother, Cui Ye Deng.

Wai Hung is survived by his wife Linfun Chan (née Tse), his children Robert, Richard (Tina), and Millie, their cat Coco, his grandchildren Jasmine and Joshua, his brother Zhi Shang (Miao E) Chen, his sister Bi Shan (Zhou Huan) Zhen, his brother Chu Jian (Ping Fang) Chen, and his sister Xiao Ping Chen, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel at 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA, followed by the interment at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, MA.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.