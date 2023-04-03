Wallace H. Pearson, 97

Wallace H. Pearson passed away on Thursday March 30th, 2023 at the age of 97 years.

He was the beloved husband of 70 years of the late Marion A. Pearson (nee Benedini.) Loving father of Linda S. Pearson of Spartanburg, SC, Debra A. (Martin) Fehr of Matthews, NC, and Donna L. (Jerry) Dean of Cincinnati, OH. Grandfather of Adrienne (Richard) Snead of Columbus, OH, Eric (Molly) Fehr of Charlotte, NC, Meredith (Steve) Myszka of Matthews, NC, Jason (Nikki) Dean of Austin, TX, and Kelly Dean of Wimberly, TX. The Great-Grandfather of Richard Wallace Snead, Campbell Sterling Snead, Charles Sonley Fehr, Haven LeeAnn Dean, Jetton Creed Dean, Braven Parker Dean and Michael Kaden Dean. He is also survived by his sister Jean Maver of Quincy, MA and several nephews and nieces in the New England area.

He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret S. (nee Mathieson) and Harold F. Pearson. He graduated from Quincy High School Class of 1943 and attended Suffolk University and Boston University. He retired as Vice President and Treasurer of Vulcan International Corporation, where he also served as president of the Canada Vast Company LTD., Cambridge, Ontario and the Southern Heel Company of Springfield, TN. He served in World War II in the United States Army Air Forces.

Mr. Pearson was an Elder and Past President of the Board of Trustees at Westwood First Presbyterian Church. He also served on the Board of St. Francis-St. George Hospital (now Mercy Hospital) and was Finance Chairman of the Gamble – Nippert YMCA. He was a past president of the local Toastmaster’s Club and a member of the Administrative Management Society.

Prior to relocating from Quincy, MA he was an Elder and President and Treasurer of the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, MA. He also served as Trustee of the Chinese Christian Church of Boston.

The family will receive guests at Westwood First Presbyterian Church (3011 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45211) on Saturday April 15th, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati www.hospiceofcincinnati.org or they may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597, or Westwood First Presbyterian Church, 3011 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211.

Dalbert Woodruff and Isenogle Funeral Home in Cincinnati, Ohio assisting the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com to express your online condolences.