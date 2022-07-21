Walter E. Clifford (“Wally C. Bones”) passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family on Monday July 11, 2022.

He had spent most of his life in Quincy and recently retired to Pembroke. Walter was the beloved husband of Nancy Ryan and devoted stepfather to William and Mark Melillo. He was the dear brother of Patricia Smith and the deceased Paul Clifford. He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, fur babies Fenway and Frankie, and all those who knew and loved him.

Walter was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the US Marine Corp. After serving his country, he went on to work for the City of Quincy and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Department.

Wally loved a good time, his favorite quote was “I start my day with Captain Crunch and end it with Captain Morgan, apparently I must want to be a pirate.” His happiest days were spent socializing with family and friends at Granite Rail, Alumni, and Rags, reminiscing about Mud Football, his Caribbean trips, and making you a “Wally Splash”.

Walter will be forever missed and always hold a special place in our hearts.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy 02170 on Tuesday, July 26 from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy 02171.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043 or by calling 855-488-3997.

Funeral arrangements under the care of the Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For online condolences, please visit www.hamellydon.com.