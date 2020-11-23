Walter F. Clare, 93

Walter F. Clare, Lieutenant, Quincy Fire Department, Retired, age 93, a lifelong Quincy resident, died suddenly, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home.

Walter was born in Quincy, to the late Theresa (Broll) and Patrick B. Clare, Sr. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School. He later received an Associate’s degree from Massasoit Community College.

Walter served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He attained the rank of staff sergeant and was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Walter was proud to have been a Quincy firefighter for thirty-seven years. He was appointed to the fire department on April 2, 1955, promoted to lieutenant on May 2, 1970, and retired on March 31, 1992. At the time of his retirement, he was assigned to Engine 3.

In 1975, Walter and two other firefighters were presented with the Morrisette Role of Merit for their actions in rescuing three children trapped on the second floor of a Germantown apartment building fire in April of 1974.

Walter was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post 294.

Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (White) Clare. The last of four siblings, he was predeceased by Bernadine Hamilton, Joseph Clare, and Patrick B. Clare, Jr., Captain, Quincy Fire Dept., Retired. Brother-in-law of Mary L. Slyman of Hingham, the late Dorothy E. Fitzgerald, and the late John F. White. Walter is also survived by his cousins, Frank Broll of Needham and Peggy MacDonald of Hudson and many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

Interment, with military honors, took place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots, 21 Drydock Avenue, Box 21-810W, Boston, MA 02210.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.