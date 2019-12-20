Walter J. Lynch, 92, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away December 18, 2019.

Loving husband of 60 years to the late Dorothy (McRae) Lynch. Devoted father of Alisa McDonough of Quincy, Douglas W. Lynch of Sandwich, and Tracy Sullivan of Wrentham. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his brother Edward Lynch, and his sisters Doris Malloy and Louise Huntoon.

Walter was a retired detective lieutenant of 36 years of the Quincy Police Department where he ran the detective and narcotic division. He also served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy CB’s. He was an avid scuba diver who searched the waters of Boston Harbor and Cape Cod for lobsters. He enjoyed skiing, boating and swimming. His many friends in life enjoyed his great story telling of recollections of his adventures in which he was always the hero. He enjoyed woodworking, painting and was capable of fixing just about anything. He often said “the difficult I do immediately, the impossible takes a little longer.”

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, December 30, at 10:30am at St. Ann Parish, 757 Hancock St. in Quincy. Interment will follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy.

