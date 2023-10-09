Walter J. Marshall, 88

Walter J. Marshall, age 88, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Saturday, October 7, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.

Walter was born in Boston, to the late Joseph and Mildred (Pontuso) Marshall. He was raised and educated in Dorchester and later attended Boston College. He lived in Quincy for over sixty-five years.

In 1959, Walter began his long career in the candy manufacturing industry with the Schrafft Candy Company in Charlestown, where he became an executive vice-president and general manager. He later worked at the New England Confectionary Company (Necco) in Cambridge as a vice-president. He became known nationwide as the “King of Hearts” who scribed the new sayings on the Sweethearts conversation hearts each year. He retired from the candy manufacturing industry in 2000.

Walter was a proud United States Navy veteran of the Korean conflict, serving as a Musician 3/c, in the U.S. Navy band. He continued to pursue his musical interests, playing the drums with many of the top local Boston bands for twenty-five years.

A lifelong exercise enthusiast, Walter was a longtime member of the South Shore YMCA where he enjoyed the gym and developed many friendships. He was a past member of the Quincy Arts Association and the Saint Ann Parish finance committee.

Beloved husband for sixty-seven years of Marilyn J. “Molly” (Nee) Marshall.

Devoted father of Karen M. Griffin and her husband Peter of Pembroke, Walter J. Marshall, Jr. of Quincy, Nancy A. Tessier and her husband David of Needham, and Deborah J. Crosby and her husband Michael of Kingston.

Loving grandfather of ten and great grandfather of nine.

The youngest of five siblings, Walter was predeceased by Joseph, William, Edward, and Robert Marshall. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families, as well as his lifelong friends, Billy Thompson of Texas and Arthur Chamian of Lynnfield.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, October 13, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Saturday, October 14, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Walter’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, c/o 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.