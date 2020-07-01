Walter McGinley III

Walter E. “Mac” McGinley III of Quincy died suddenly at his home on June 29.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Walter E. McGinley Jr., Elsie L. (Hurley) DiBella and Albert “Pops” DiBella. He was the devoted father of Melissa Van Gorden and her husband Justin of Plymouth and Mathew McGinley and his companion Jennifer Dias of East Taunton. He was the brother of James C. McGinley and his wife Susan of Quincy, Joseph DiBella of Palm Bay FL, Gregory DiBella of Quincy, Donna DiBella of Braintree, Nancy Perry of Sandwich, Albert DiBella of Norwell, Cathy Fallon-Evans (McGinley) and her husband Brian of Amherst, NH, and Michael McGinley and his wife Erin of Exeter, NH. He was the proud grandfather of Jaxon Van Gorden of Plymouth, and the uncle of Teresa and Elena McGinley, Shawn Achorn, and Jennifer Kelly, and the great uncle of Elizabeth Fallon, Aidan and Connor McGinley, and Adrianna, Andrew, and Ava Kelly.

Mr. McGinley was a graduate of North Quincy High School and was in the baseball and soccer Hall of Fame. He was captain of both teams. Mr. McGinley enjoyed fishing and was a Boston sports fanatic. He was well loved by his family and friends and was very generous in his ability to help others.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday July 3 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A graveside service with military honors will take place on Friday July 10 at 10:45 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133.